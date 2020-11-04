Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NSC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $223.5, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $223.5, representing a -0.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.99 and a 98.45% increase over the 52 week low of $112.62.

NSC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.77. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.07%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds (PAVE)

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 26.29% over the last 100 days. PAVE has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 3.09%.

