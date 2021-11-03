Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $286.02, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $286.02, representing a -3.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $296.06 and a 31.72% increase over the 52 week low of $217.14.

NSC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX Corporation (CSX). NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.64. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.75%, compared to an industry average of 23.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nsc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 8.58% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 4.91%.

