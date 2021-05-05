Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.99 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $287.68, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $287.68, representing a -0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $288.07 and a 82.68% increase over the 52 week low of $157.48.

NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.05. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.85%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 23.35% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 9.06%.

