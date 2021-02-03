Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.99 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.32% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $246.35, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $258.17 and a 118.74% increase over the 52 week low of $112.62.

NSC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.98%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds (PAVE)

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

iShares Trust (IYT)

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (DUSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DUSL with an increase of 38.09% over the last 100 days. PAVE has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 3.09%.

