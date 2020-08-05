Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.94 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NSC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $192.39, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSC was $192.39, representing a -12.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $219.88 and a 70.83% increase over the 52 week low of $112.62.

NSC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). NSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.04. Zacks Investment Research reports NSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.74%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 36.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NSC at 11.38%.

