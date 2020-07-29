Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern Corp Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $392 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $722 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.7% to $2.09 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $392 Mln. vs. $722 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.53 vs. $2.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NSC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular