Norfolk Southern Corp Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

April 23, 2025 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $750 million, or $3.31 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $609 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $2.993 billion from $3.004 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $750 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.31 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.993 Bln vs. $3.004 Bln last year.

