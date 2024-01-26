Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $527 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $790 million, or $3.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $3.07 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $527 Mln. vs. $790 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $3.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.87 -Revenue (Q4): $3.07 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

