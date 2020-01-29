Markets
Norfolk Southern Corp Q4 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $666 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $702 million, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $2.69 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $666 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.55 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

