Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 22, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.099 billion, or $4.85 per share. This compares with $478 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $737 million or $3.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.051 billion from $2.971 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.099 Bln. vs. $478 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.85 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.051 Bln vs. $2.971 Bln last year.

