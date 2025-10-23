Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $711 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $1.099 billion, or $4.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $3.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $3.103 billion from $3.051 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

