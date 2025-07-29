Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $3.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $3.110 billion from $3.044 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $768 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.110 Bln vs. $3.044 Bln last year.

