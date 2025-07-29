Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

July 29, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $3.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $3.110 billion from $3.044 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $768 Mln. vs. $737 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.110 Bln vs. $3.044 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.