Norfolk Southern Corp Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $381 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $677 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.63 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $2.25 -Revenue (Q1): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

