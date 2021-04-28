Norfolk Southern Corp Q1 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $673 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $381 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.64 billion from $2.63 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q1): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.

