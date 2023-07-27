Norfolk Southern Corp Bottom Line Declines In Q2, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $356 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $3.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $2.98 billion from $3.25 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $356 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $3.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.11 -Revenue (Q2): $2.98 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.

