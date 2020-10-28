Norfolk Southern Corp Announces Drop In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $569 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $2.51 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $569 Mln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.22 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q3): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

