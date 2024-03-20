News & Insights

Norfolk Southern COO Paul Duncan Leaves; Appoints John Orr As Replacement

March 20, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), a provider of rail transport services, Wednesday said its Chief Operating Officer Paul Duncan left the company to pursue other opportunities. In his place, the company appointed John Orr as its new COO and executive vice president.

Before joining Norfolk, Orr has been serving Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) as executive vice president and chief transformation officer.

