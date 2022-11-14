Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern COO Cindy Sanborn To Step Down At End Of 2022; Names Paul Duncan EVP & COO

November 14, 2022 — 09:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said that Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Cindy Sanborn will step down at the end of 2022 after a 35-year career in the railroad industry. The company noted that Paul Duncan, currently Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations, will succeed Sanborn effective January 1, 2023.

Duncan joined Norfolk Southern in March 2022 as Vice President Network Planning & Operations and was promoted in September 2022 to Senior Vice President Transportation & Network Operations.

Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Duncan served as Vice President of Service Design and Performance for BNSF Railway. He also served as Assistant Vice President for Capacity Planning. Duncan has more than 20 years of experience in railroad operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.