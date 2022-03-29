Markets
Norfolk Southern Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan Of Up To $10 Bln

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new program for the repurchase of up to $10 billion of its common stock beginning April 1, 2022.

The company's current program will be terminated on March 31, 2022.

The company said purchases will be made through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or by combinations of such methods.

The new program, which has no expiration date, may be modified or terminated at any time. The timing and volume of any repurchases will be guided by management's assessment of market conditions and other factors.

