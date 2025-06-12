Markets
Norfolk Southern Appoints Richard Anderson As Independent Chair

June 12, 2025 — 08:32 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said that it appointed Richard Anderson as the independent chair of the board, effective immediately. Anderson has served on Norfolk Southern's board since May of 2024.

Anderson is the former CEO and Executive Chairman of Delta Air Lines, President of Optum Health, CEO of Northwest Airlines, and most recently served as President and CEO of Amtrak.

Anderson will also serve as chair of the Executive Committee and the Strategy & Planning Committee.

In addition, Jack Huffard, co-founder and director of Tenable Holdings, Inc., has been appointed as chair of the Compensation and Talent Management Committee. These appointments are also effective immediately.

The board has agreed to reduce its size to 12 members and remaining committee chairs will continue in their existing positions.

