Norfolk Southern Appoints Jason Zampi As EVP And CFO

September 24, 2024 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) said it has appointed Jason Zampi as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately.

In addition, the company has appointed Jason Morris as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

Zampi has more than 28 years of finance and accounting expertise, including 13 years with Norfolk Southern. He has been an integral part of the Norfolk Southern finance function. Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Zampi was a senior manager with KPMG LLP. He is a certified public accountant.

Stocks mentioned

NSC

