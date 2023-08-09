News & Insights

US Markets
NSC

Norfolk Southern agrees to boost safety at Ohio derailment site, US says

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN DRAKE

August 09, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N has agreed to improve conditions for workers rebuilding and cleaning up the site of its February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday.

The department said the railway company entered into the agreement with the federal government and the Teamsters’ Railway Union to enhance safety at the site following Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.