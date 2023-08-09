Norfolk Southern agrees to boost safety at Ohio derailment site, US says

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N has agreed to improve conditions for workers rebuilding and cleaning up the site of its February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday.

The department said the railway company entered into the agreement with the federal government and the Teamsters’ Railway Union to enhance safety at the site following Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspections.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

