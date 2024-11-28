News & Insights

Norfolk Metals Successfully Passes AGM Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Norfolk Metals Ltd. (AU:NFL) has released an update.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including a special resolution, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company continues to focus on its promising uranium and gold-copper exploration projects in South Australia and Tasmania. With a solid market capitalization and no debt, Norfolk Metals is well-positioned for future growth.

