Norfolk Metals Enhances Exploration at Orroroo Project

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

Norfolk Metals Ltd. (AU:NFL) has released an update.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. is ramping up exploration efforts at its Orroroo Project by employing a data-driven approach to identify new drilling targets, thanks to insights from Pacific Consultants. The company is focusing on broad-spaced drilling over potential structural controls, with a view to maximize regional exploration efforts. Norfolk’s recent findings could enhance its understanding of the area’s potential, paving the way for future stakeholder engagement and operational planning.

