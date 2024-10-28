Norfolk Metals Announces Annual General Meeting

Norfolk Metals Ltd. (AU:NFL) has released an update.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Cottesloe, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or submitting proxy forms before the deadline. This meeting will be a key event for those interested in the company’s future prospects and stock performance.

