Nordstrom's quarterly net sales fall 16%

Praveen Paramasivam
Melissa Fares
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Nordstrom Inc posted a 16% decline in quarterly net sales on Tuesday as sharply lower traffic at U.S. fashion retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for footwear and apparel.

Seattle, Washington-based Nordstrom's net sales fell to about $3 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.57 billion last year.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

