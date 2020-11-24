Nordstrom's quarterly net sales fall 16%

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N posted a 16% decline in quarterly net sales on Tuesday as sharply lower traffic at U.S. fashion retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for footwear and apparel.

Seattle, Washington-based Nordstrom's net sales fell to about $3 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.57 billion last year.

