Nordstrom's quarterly net sales fall 16%
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N posted a 16% decline in quarterly net sales on Tuesday as sharply lower traffic at U.S. fashion retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for footwear and apparel.
Seattle, Washington-based Nordstrom's net sales fell to about $3 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.57 billion last year.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
