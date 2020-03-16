Nordstrom To Temporarily Close Stores For Two Weeks; Withdraws 2020 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said that it will temporarily close its stores, including Nordstrom full-line, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, effective March 17, and provide pay and benefits for its store employees during this period. The Move is a part of its affert to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

The company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance, due to heightened uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19 on the company's business operations, including the duration and impact on overall customer demand.

Nordstrom said it continues to serve customers through its online business, which made up one-third of sales in 2019. The company remains open and ready to serve customers through its apps and online at Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com - including digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at its full-line stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.