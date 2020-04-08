Commodities
JWN

Nordstrom temporarily shutters headquarters on coronavirus fears

Contributor
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Nordstrom Inc has temporarily shut down its corporate headquarters in Seattle due to the spread of the coronavirus in the area, the retailer said in a filing on Wednesday.

April 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N has temporarily shut down its corporate headquarters in Seattle due to the spread of the coronavirus in the area, the retailer said in a filing on Wednesday.

The department store chain operator also warned that its results for the first quarter and beyond would be "significantly" hurt by the fallout from the pandemic. (https://bit.ly/3e8cTmM)

The retailer, like many others, has closed stores, furloughed most of its employees and suspended dividends.

Nordstrom is also looking to raise $500 million in the bond market to bolster liquidity, securing the new bond against a newly established property company with $1 billion-$1.1 billion of real estate assets, IFR, Refinitiv's capital markets publication reported earlier in the day.

The company has also drawn down $800 million from its existing credit line.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aishwarya.Venugopal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2830;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular