(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are surging on Friday morning trade on reports that activist investor Ryan Cohen is trying to acquire a significant stake in the upscale department store chain.

Cohen is reportedly planning to push for change in Nordstrom's board and to cut costs.

Currently, shares are at $26.19, up 23.89 percent on a volume of 11,609,173.

