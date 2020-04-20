Nordstrom Strengthens Liquidity to Lessen Coronavirus Impact

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN continues to take proactive measures in wake of the increasing concerns tied to the coronavirus pandemic. To this end, the company recently amended its $800-million revolving line of credit and closed the 8.75%-secured debt offering worth $600 million to reinforce its financial position.



Per the latest amendment terms, the revolving line of credit will be secured by the company’s inventory when its leverage ratio — Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR — exceeds four times, or the credit ratings go below investment grade. Also, the minimum liquidity thresholds are applicable here.



The fashion retailer had also taken several measures to survive such tough times. Apart from shuttering its outlets, it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend, starting the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and also put share buybacks on hold. It had drawn $800 million from its revolving credit facility. Apart from this, it has announced plans to cut down on operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital to the tune of roughly $500 million, which will be incremental to its initial savings goal of $200-$250 million for fiscal 2020.





The Seattle, WA-based company’s shares have plummeted 52.6% in the past three months, while its industry has lost 42.3%. Nordstrom currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



What Else?



The retail sector has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies are resorting to various measures to fight or minimize its impact. Women’s apparel retailer, L Brands LB has suspended quarterly dividend, cut down on capital expenditures and has drawn $950 million from the revolving credit facility. It has also temporarily reduced base compensation by 20% for senior vice presidents, deferred annual merit increases and furloughed majority of its store associates effective Apr 5, till further notice.



Renowned omni-channel retailer, Macy’s M has suspended second-quarter fiscal 2020 dividend and lowered capital expenditures for the current fiscal year. The company has also chosen to access the $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. Apparel and accessories dealer, Tilly's TLYS has borrowed $23.7 million under its credit facility, shut down the distribution center in Irvine, CA, and furloughed most of its associates. It has also recognized additional cost reductions for fiscal 2020.



