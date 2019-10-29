Nordstrom Stock Drops as Family Won't Take Majority Stake

Discussions to increase the family’s stake in the company to just over 50% from 31% ended by mutual agreement between the family and the board, according to a filing.

Discussions to increase the family’s stake in the company to just over 50% from 31% ended by mutual agreement between the family and the board, according to a filing.

Nordstrom shares fell after the retailer disclosed in a filing that the Nordstrom family would not increase its stake in the department store company.

Nordstrom stock (ticker: JWN) dropped after-hours Monday and are down 0.7% to $37.78 in Tuesday morning trading.

The company said in an 8-K that Peter and Erik Nordstrom, brothers who serve as co-presidents, pitched the board a plan to increase the family’s stake in the company to just over 50% from 31%.

However, “after due consideration by the Board, these discussions were terminated by the mutual agreement of the Co-Presidents and the independent directors,” according to the filing.

The company considered a bid from the family to take it private in 2017 but in the end the special committee considering the offer and the family could not reach an agreement. The talks ended in 2018.

Blake Nordstrom, Peter and Erik’s brother, served with them as a co-president of the company until his death earlier this year.

The recent appointment to Teri Bariquit to chief marketing officer and Ken Worzel to chief operating officer “may have allayed board concerns about the management structure,” KeyBanc Capital Markets Edward Yruma said in a note to clients Tuesday.

“Nordstrom has reached an inflection point from an operating performance perspective and that 2020 estimates could prove conservative,” Yruma wrote. “[Nordstrom], with its powerful brand strength and a strong management team, is undervalued at current levels.”

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.