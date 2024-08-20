Nordstrom Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.86, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.48% increase from the previous average price target of $18.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Nordstrom by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $23.00 $19.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $18.00 $15.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nordstrom. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nordstrom compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nordstrom's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Nordstrom's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nordstrom analyst ratings.

Discovering Nordstrom: A Closer Look

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories are women's apparel (27% of 2023 sales), shoes (26% of 2023 sales), men's apparel (15% of 2023 sales), and beauty (13% of 2023 sales). Nordstrom, which traces its history to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901, continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the eponymous family.

Nordstrom's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Nordstrom's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nordstrom's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nordstrom's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nordstrom's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.07. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JWN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for JWN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.