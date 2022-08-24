Nordstrom Slides On Lower FY22 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) are sliding more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reduced its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now expects fiscal earnings in a range of $2.45-$2.75 per share, lower than its previous outlook of $3.38-$3.68 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings are now projected to be in a range of $2.30-$2.60 per share, while the earlier projection was $3.20-$3.50 per share. Currently, shares are at $18.83, down 18.84 percent from the previous close of $23.20 on a volume of 17,382,551.

