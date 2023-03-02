Commodities
JWN

Nordstrom sees weak annual revenue as inflation-hit consumers curb spending

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

March 02, 2023 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling high inflation levels were dampening consumer spending on discretionary items like apparel and footwear.

The department store chain projects fiscal 2023 revenue to fall 4% to 6%, while analysts on average expect a 0.07% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JWN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.