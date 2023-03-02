Nordstrom sees weak annual revenue as inflation-hit consumers curb spending

March 2 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling high inflation levels were dampening consumer spending on discretionary items like apparel and footwear.

The department store chain projects fiscal 2023 revenue to fall 4% to 6%, while analysts on average expect a 0.07% rise, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

