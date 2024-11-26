Nordstrom reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 22c

Reports Q3 revenue $3.46B, consensus $3.35B. Reports SSS up 4%. “The continued sales growth across the company and strong gross margin in the third quarter indicate our team’s focus and efforts are working,” said Erik Nordstrom (JWN), chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc. “Our customers have a lot of choices, and our results give us encouragement that we’re on the right path. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to improve our shopping experience as we strive to maintain the positive momentum we’ve worked towards all year.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JWN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.