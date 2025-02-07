Nordstrom Rack Is Set To Open A New Store In Colorado

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), an American luxury department store chain, Friday announced that it will open a new Nordstrom Rack store in Longmont, CO, in fall 2025. This expansion is part of the company's efforts to grow its presence in the region.

The new 28,000 sq. ft. Nordstrom Rack will be situated in Harvest Junction, a popular shopping center in Longmont, CO, home to retailers such as Marshall's, Best Buy, and Ross. Located off Highway 119/Ken Pratt Boulevard, the center is owned by an affiliate of Pine Tree.

Nordstrom Rack, the off-price division of Nordstrom, is key to the company's Closer to You strategy, providing a convenient, connected shopping experience. It offers up to 70 percent off top-brand apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor, and shoes, with services like online order pickup, easy returns, and alterations. Nordstrom Rack is also the largest source of new customers for Nordstrom.

This new location will expand Nordstrom's presence and economic impact in Colorado, where it currently operates two Nordstrom stores and eight Nordstrom Rack stores, providing over 1,400 jobs across the state.

Nordstrom is dedicated to investing in the communities it serves. In collaboration with its customers, the company has donated more than $2 million over the past four years to support its partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the U.S., funding mentorship initiatives such as training, interview preparation, life skills development, and homework assistance.

JWN is currently trading at $24.28 or 0.21% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

