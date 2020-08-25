US Markets
JWN

Nordstrom quarterly sales plunge 53%

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Melissa Fares Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Nordstrom Inc reported a 53% fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, as its stores were temporarily shut for about half of the reported quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N reported a 53% fall in quarterly sales on Tuesday, as its stores were temporarily shut for about half of the reported quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle-based company posted net sales of $1.78 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with $3.78 billion, a year earlier.

Nordstrom reported a net loss of $255 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to a profit of $141 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular