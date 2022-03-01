Markets
JWN

Nordstrom Projects FY Guidance Better Than Street Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Washington-based retail company, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) posted full-year guidance for the next financial year which was above the Street view.

For the next year, the company expects the earnings per share to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.50. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.23 per share.

Following the report, the stock has rocketed up 37% in the after-hours market. The stock is currently trading at $26.68, up $7.14 or 36.54% after closing at $19.55 during the regular trading hours. The stock opened at $20.66 in the morning after closing at $20.74 on the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular