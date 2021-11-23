Commodities
Nordstrom profit misses estimates on supply-chain problems, shares tumble

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Nordstrom Inc missed estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday and signaled supply-related problems at its off-price stores heading into the holiday season, sending its shares down 18% in extended trading

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N missed estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday and signaled supply-related problems at its off-price stores heading into the holiday season, sending its shares down 18% in extended trading

Unlike Macy's and T.J. Maxx parent TJX Cos Inc TJX.N, which have touted strong inventory levels heading into the crucial holiday season, Nordstrom is grappling with supply-chain logjams, resulting in shortages of key items such as women's shoes and clothing at its off-price Rack stores.

While third-quarter net sales at its Nordstrom stores rose 3%, compared with 2019 levels, its off-price Rack stores posted a decline of 8%.

"We're taking action to improve performance at Nordstrom Rack, including optimizing inventory levels," Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom said.

Nordstrom maintained its annual revenue growth forecast of more than 35%, while rival Macy's last week raised its sales expectations to as much as 40%.

Nordstrom's total revenue rose about 18% to $3.64 billion in the third quarter, but still failed to catch up with its pre-pandemic levels. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company posted a profit of $64 million, or 39 cents per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 30, missing analysts' estimate for a profit of 56 cents.

