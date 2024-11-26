Nordstrom options imply 7.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Nordstrom (JWN) is 3.9x normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.0%, or $1.73, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.7%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JWN:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- JWN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
- Unusually active option classes on open October 22nd
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.