Nordstrom Opens Flagship Store In New York City

(RTTNews) - Nordstrom Inc. opened its first-ever flagship store for women and children in New York City, which the Seattle-based retailer claims is its largest online market.

The new flagship store is located at 225 West 57th Street, across from the retailer's Men's Store that opened in April 2018. It occupies the base of Central Park Tower, the tallest residential building in the world.

The new store occupies 320,000 square-feet of retail space across seven floors. The merchandise at the store includes clothes, footwear, make-up items, designer dresses, jewelry, and handbags, among other items.

Customers can shop a wide selection of apparel brands, including Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Vince, and Ted Baker London. The store also has a selection of accessory brands like Longchamp, Chloe, Valentino, Fendi, and Loewe.

In addition, the store features three shoe departments, including one entire floor dedicated to women's shoes. The shoe selection will include Gucci, Prada, Christian Louboutin, Golden Goose, and Tory Burch, among others.

Nordstrom is launching Perfect Pairs collection, an exclusive collaboration with fourteen customer favorite brands. It features fashion stars combined with top brands - Steve Madden with model Winnie Harlow; Cole Haan with poet and activist Cleo Wade, and Nike with Tennis champion Maria Sharapova, among others.

Nordstrom Beauty Haven brings beauty services under one roof, including Base Coat manicures, Sisley and Heyday facials, blowouts by Dry Bar, eyebrow shaping by Anastasia Beverly Hills, and threading by Blink Brow Bar.

The flagship will offer more than a hundred beauty brands spanning two floors, including 16 shops from brands such as YSL, Armani, Dior, MAC, La Prairie, Byredo, and Le Labo.

The store's digital experiences include the Lipstick Finder that allows customers to try on 400 lip colors via augmented reality. The Beauty Stylist Virtual Mirror is an interactive mirror that allows customers to virtually 'try on' trend makeup looks.

The store will also offer Express Services, 24/7 online order pick-up and delivery, same-day delivery, on-site alterations and tailoring, and in-store cobbler services.

Customers can dine from seven food and beverage options at the store, including an Italian-inspired restaurant and bar as well as a gluten-free donut shop.

With the recent openings of two Nordstrom Local service hubs in the New York City market, the department store chain will have a total of six area locations.

