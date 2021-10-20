Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) delivers shareholders stellar 132% return over 1 year, surging 7.0% in the last week alone

While Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 132%. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Since it's been a strong week for Nordstrom shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Nordstrom actually shrank its EPS by 491%. We do note that there were extraordinary items impacting the result.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

However the year on year revenue growth of 9.7% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:JWN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

Nordstrom is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Nordstrom in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Nordstrom has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 132% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Nordstrom (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

