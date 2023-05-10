Nordstrom names Target veteran Cathy Smith as CFO

Adds background

May 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc JWN.N on Wednesday named former Target Corp TGT.N CFO Cathy Smith as its new finance chief.

Smith will take over from interim Nordstrom CFO Michael Maher on May 29.

The U.S. retailer gets its first permanent finance chief since Anne Bramman stepped down in December, a month after the company adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares.

Smith joins Nordstrom from health insurer Bright Health Group Inc BHG.N where she has served as chief financial and administrative officer since 2020.

Smith was the finance chief at Target for five years.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

