Nordstrom (JWN) Up 25% in 6 Months: Will the Rally Continue?

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is focused on boosting investors’ optimism through several growth initiatives, particularly omni-channel expansion and customer-based strategy. Moreover, the company has been witnessing improved top-line trends in its full-price and off-price businesses owing to solid gains from loyalty program, digital channel and merchandise assortment. Also, continuous efforts toward effective inventory management and cost containment bode well.

Buoyed by these factors, shares of the fashion retailer have rallied 25.3% in the past six months against the industry’s 9.1% decline and broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s 6.5% gain. Moreover, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a Momentum Score of A with an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

Discussing Growth Factors

Nordstrom has been persistently focusing on the store-expansion strategy as part of its efforts to grow market share. The company is keen on prioritizing its investments in the top North American markets, apart from progressing well with expansion in Canada. Opening of new stores will not only attract customers but also boost the top line through synergies across other channels. Overall, the company envisions a $1-billion sales opportunity from its expansion in Canada by 2020, including six planned full-line stores and 15 Rack stores.

Notably, Nordstrom’s market strategy in Los Angeles is contributing to the company’s top line. As a result, management has been expanding the strategy to newer markets to offer products with same-day pickup or next-day delivery. Also, the company is receiving strong customer response for its NYC flagship store, which has fortified Nordstrom’s presence in the world's top retail market.

The company is on track with its customer-based strategy, which focuses on three factors — leveraging the company’s brand strength, providing excellent services and offering compelling products to customers. Moreover, Nordstrom is focused on advancing in the technology space by boosting e-commerce and digital networks as well as improving its supply-chain channels and marketing efforts.

Meanwhile, Nordstrom is expanding its loyalty program. The Nordy Club has been strengthening its customer base and contributing to results. With regard to cost savings, the company plans to strike a balance between sales and expense growth. Apparently, the company accomplished $170 million in cost savings and remains ahead of its plans to realize $150-$200 million in fiscal 2019.

We believe that all the aforesaid initiatives will help Nordstrom sustain its momentum in 2020.

