Nordstrom (JWN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 5 after the closing bell. This fashion specialty retailer is expected to have witnessed revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 21.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has moved down a penny in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.40 billion, indicating a rise of 2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company posted an earnings surprise of 92.3%. Also, it delivered an earnings surprise of 87.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Nordstrom’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to have reflected gains from its robust strategic efforts including expanding the reach of Nordstrom Rack and enhancing its digital capabilities. Also, it remains focused on the closer-to-you strategy, which aims to link stores and services to expedite deliveries, expand online offerings and add cheaper merchandise at its Rack off-price stores to improve customers' shopping experiences.



Increased focus on distribution capabilities and improved connectivity of physical and digital inventory are other tailwinds. The company remains focused on improving the Nordstrom Rack banner. It has been focusing on introducing more premium brands at Rack, better assortment and increased brand awareness. These efforts are expected to have cushioned Rack’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model estimates a sales rise of 0.2% for the Nordstrom banner and 0.1% for the Nordstrom Rack segment in the fiscal fourth quarter.



However, the company remains prone to the impacts of muted customer demand due to the ongoing macroeconomic environment. Reduced consumer spending amid lower income groups, stemming from the tough macroeconomic environment, has been hurting revenues across both banners. Also, the impacts of the winding down of Canada operations are likely to have hurt revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nordstrom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Nordstrom, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Nordstrom, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Nordstrom, Inc. Quote

Nordstrom has an Earnings ESP of -10.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank of 1. AEO is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, indicating 11.2% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for American Eagle’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, indicating 35.1% growth from the year-ago quarter's actuals. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2. DKS is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.75 billion, implying 4.2% growth from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for DKS’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.33 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.7%. The consensus mark has moved up 1.2% in the past 30 days.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.21% and a Zacks Rank of 3. NKE is likely to register a top and bottom-line decline in its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.3 billion, suggesting a 0.8% drop from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for NIKE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, suggesting an 11.4% decline from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has moved down a couple of cents in the past 30 days.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.