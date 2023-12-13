Nordstrom (JWN) to Expand Reach With New Rack in Tennessee

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN is set to open a Nordstrom Rack store in Franklin, TN, in fall 2024. This development is significant for the local community, offering a blend of affordable fashion, convenient shopping experiences, economic benefits and community engagement.



The new store will have 24,000 square feet and be nestled in the popular Cool Springs Market. This shopping center is a hub for retail activity and houses other big names like Dick's Sporting Goods and Kroger. Its proximity to major roads like Interstate 65 and Cool Springs Boulevard makes it an accessible destination for shoppers in and around Franklin.



One of the main attractions of Nordstrom Rack is its offering of high-quality products at significantly discounted prices. Shoppers can expect to find fashionable items from Nordstrom, including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and home goods, with discounts of up to 70%. This makes it an ideal spot for fashion enthusiasts looking for premium brands at more affordable prices.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s More?

The store is not just about great deals, it is also about accessibility. Customers can enjoy services, such as online order pickups from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, making it easier to shop online and collect purchases in stores. Additionally, the store will facilitate easy returns, enhancing the overall shopping experience.



The addition of the Nordstrom Rack store is expected to have a positive economic impact on the region. Nordstrom's presence in Tennessee, which includes four Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store, has already generated nearly 500 jobs statewide. The new store will contribute to further job creation, bolstering the local economy and providing employment opportunities in various roles, from sales to management.

Wrapping Up

The opening of a Nordstrom Rack in Franklin demonstrates the company’s dedication to broadening its footprint and delivering an improved shopping experience to a broader customer base. This expansion aligns with its objectives and emphasizes its commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.



