Nordstrom (JWN) to Expand Reach With New Rack in San Diego

Nordstrom Inc. JWN has exciting news for fashion-forward shoppers in San Diego, CA, as it unveiled plans to open a Nordstrom Rack location in the vibrant city. This strategic move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to expand its retail footprint and connect with a broader customer base.



This new Nordstrom Rack location is set to occupy 26,000 square feet within Clairemont Town Square, a well-known shopping center in San Diego. Clairemont Town Square boasts a diverse lineup of popular retailers, including Burlington, Vons, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Reading Cinemas. The addition of Nordstrom Rack is expected to enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience in the area significantly.



With the addition of this location and 10 other recently announced store openings, Nordstrom is set to operate 68 Nordstrom Rack stores, 22 Nordstrom stores, 5 Nordstrom Locals, and one asos | Nordstrom in California. The San Diego store is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.



What’s More?

Clairemont Town Square is a go-to destination for shopping, dining and social gatherings. With the addition of Nordstrom Rack, shoppers can have a comprehensive experience.



Nordstrom Rack plays a pivotal role in the company's "Closer to You" strategy, which focuses on enhancing customer shopping experience across its physical stores and digital platforms. It offers an array of fashionable products, including apparel, accessories, beauty items, home goods and shoes, at discounts of up to 70 percent.



Furthermore, Nordstrom Rack provides core services, such as online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns, and select in-store alterations, making it a go-to destination for savvy shoppers.

Wrapping Up

As Nordstrom continues to expand its footprint and enhance its customer-focused initiatives, the introduction of the San Diego Nordstrom Rack exemplifies the retailer's dedication to providing a seamless and rewarding shopping experience for its valued patrons. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 13.9% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 2%.

Three Solid Picks

A few better-ranked stocks in the same space are Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO.



Urban Outfitters, which specializes in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 23.8%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 84.6% and 9% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.2%.



Abercrombie & Fitch is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. ANF delivered a significant earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 10.4% from the previous year’s reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 724.8%.



American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 15.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 1.3% and 24.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figures. AEO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 43.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.