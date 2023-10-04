Nordstrom (JWN) to Expand Reach With New Rack in San Antonio

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN has unveiled its plan to open a Nordstrom Rack store in San Antonio, TX, expanding its footprint and reaching out to a broader customer base. The company foresees this as a chance to grow its retail presence and introduce Nordstrom Rack's unique and varied product selections to a new customer base.



The store, slated to open in fall 2024, will occupy 25,000 square feet and will be located in Bandera Pointe, a popular shopping center in Bexar County, together with other popular retailers such as Lowe's, Target, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy. Bandera Pointe is owned and managed by SITE Centers and is ideally located off Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.



With the inclusion of this store, alongside two upcoming openings in Denton and Allen this fall, and the recently launched outlet in San Antonio, Nordstrom is set to manage 22 Nordstrom Rack stores and 8 Nordstrom stores across Texas.



Nordstrom Rack is pivotal in the company's "Closer to You" strategy, which focuses on enhancing customer shopping experience across its physical stores and digital platforms. It offers an array of fashionable products, including apparel, accessories, beauty items, home goods and shoes, at discounts of up to 70 percent.



Additionally, customers can benefit from core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns, and select in-store alterations. Notably, Nordstrom Rack attracts significant customers for Nordstrom, contributing to the company's growth.

The opening of a Nordstrom Rack in San Antonio, TX, demonstrates the company’s dedication to broadening its footprint and delivering an improved shopping experience to a broader customer base. This expansion aligns with the company's strategic objectives and emphasizes its commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.



Lately, Nordstrom has been struggling, with shares falling 27.5% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 1.1%. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been struggling with its top-line performance and expects it to decline 4-6% year over year in fiscal 2023.

