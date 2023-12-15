Nordstrom (JWN) to Expand Reach With New Rack in Noblesville

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN plans to launch a Nordstrom Rack store in Noblesville, IN, by the fall of 2024. This initiative holds considerable importance for the locals, presenting a mix of cost-effective fashion options, easy shopping experiences, economic advantages and involvement in community activities.



This store, spanning 25,000 square feet, will be situated in the Hamilton Town Center, a notable shopping center that includes other major retailers like Ulta, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods and Total Wine. Hamilton Town Center is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and is conveniently located off I-69 and Campus Parkway.



The company underscores the center's ongoing efforts to diversify its retail offerings and cater to a wide range of shopper preferences. With its strategic location and a growing roster of well-known retail brands, Hamilton Town Center continues to establish itself as a key shopping hub in the Indianapolis area.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s More?

The store is not just about great deals, it is also about accessibility. Customers can enjoy services, such as online order pickups from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, making it easier to shop online and collect purchases in stores. Additionally, the store will facilitate easy returns, enhancing the overall shopping experience.



One of the main attractions of Nordstrom Rack is its offering of high-quality products at significantly discounted prices. Shoppers can expect to find fashionable items from Nordstrom, including apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty products and home goods, with discounts of up to 70%. This makes it an ideal spot for fashion enthusiasts looking for premium brands at more affordable prices.

Wrapping Up

The launch of a Nordstrom Rack in Noblesville reflects the company's commitment to expanding its presence and enhancing the shopping experience for a wider range of customers. This growth is in line with its goals and underscores its dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it operates in.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 24.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 17.4%.

Three Solid Picks

A few better-ranked stocks are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, The Gap, Inc. GPS and Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK.



Abercrombie operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company recorded an EPS surprise of 60.5% in the last reported quarter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 13.3% from the year-ago reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average.



The Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gap’s current fiscal-year earnings indicates growth of 387.5% from the previous year’s reported numbers. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 137.9%.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 11.4% and 21.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.