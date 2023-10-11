Nordstrom (JWN) to Expand Reach With New Rack in Mooresville

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN has announced the plan to expand its presence by launching a Nordstrom Rack store in Mooresville, NC. This move is aimed at broadening its customer base and increasing its retail footprint. The company views this as an opportunity to enhance its retail presence and introduce the diverse and distinctive product offerings of Nordstrom Rack to a fresh set of customers.



This store, scheduled to open in the fall of 2024, will encompass 28,000 square feet. It will be situated in Mooresville Crossing, a popular shopping center that houses well-known brands such as Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, and Ulta Beauty.



Mooresville Crossing is under the ownership and management of Kimco Realty and enjoys an ideal location off River Hwy & Morrison Plantation Pkwy. With the addition of this store, Nordstrom will have three Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in North Carolina.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s More?

Nordstrom Rack plays a central role in Nordstrom's "Closer to You" strategy, a core initiative aimed at elevating the overall shopping experience for customers, both in their brick-and-mortar locations and through their digital platforms. It provides a diverse range of products, encompassing clothing, accessories, beauty products, home furnishings, and footwear, all offered at discounts of up to 70 percent.



Furthermore, customers have access to essential services such as convenient online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, hassle-free return processes, and select in-store alteration services. It is worth noting that Nordstrom Rack draws a substantial customer base, significantly contributing to the company's overall growth and success.

Wrapping Up

The opening of a Nordstrom Rack in Mooresville demonstrates the company’s dedication to broadening its footprint and delivering an improved shopping experience to a broader customer base. This expansion aligns with its objectives and emphasizes its commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.



Lately, Nordstrom has been struggling, with shares falling 9.1% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 0.9%. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been struggling with its top-line performance and expects it to decline 4-6% year over year in fiscal 2023.

